High 5 Sports recap – Week Twelve

High 5 - Raider of the Lost Hand
High 5's Cody Chaffins stars in an epic tale in which an intrepid sportscaster turned archaeologist tries to find a unique high school relic that is central to the plans for world High 5 domination.
ATLANTA - Say it isn't so! The regular season of High 5 Sports has come to an end. But all the IN YOUR FACE gridiron action isn't over. No, just the opposite. It's about to get more intense.
Many teams were vying to clinch a playoff berth or get a better seed. Next week, two teams enter one team leaves. There can be only one state champion in each class and it all begins this week.
Here is a look at some of the action:
Harris County vs. Whitewater
Whitewater and Harris County get things started in the last week of High 5 Sports.
Northside-Columbus vs. Starr’s Mill
Northside-Columbus at Starr’s Mill, also trying to get some playoff seding.
St. Pius X vs. Decatur
The battle to win Region 5-AAAAA outright, St. Pius and the Decatur Bulldogs hash it out.
High 5 Hype 5 - Damari Alston
Woodward Academy runningback Damari Alston is committed to Auburn, according to 247Sports' Rusty Mansell.
Creekside vs. Woodward Academy
Creekside and Woodward Academy were battling it out for a region title.
Northview vs. Southwest DeKalb
SWD is trying to get into the playoffs taking on Northview.
Jackson-Atlanta vs Villa Rica
High 5 Team of the Week Villa Rica Wildcats hosted Jackson-Atlanta on Friday night.
Berkmar vs. Chamblee - Mic'd Up
High 5 Sports listens in to Coach Bob Swank as his Chamblee Bulldogs takes on Berkmar.
LaGrange vs. Hardaway
LaGrange was on the road to Hardaway.
Westminster vs. Douglass
Douglass Astros finishing their season hosting the Westminster Wildcats.
North Hall vs. Dawson County
No. 2 seed on the line as North Hall and Dawson County battle it out.
South Atlanta vs. Columbia
South Atlanta at Avondale facing Columbia.
Brookwood vs. Parkview – Game of the Week
They have met on the gridiron for the last 40 years in the Battle of Five Forks. Brookwood was at Parkview on Friday in this week's Game of the Week.
McEachern vs. Pebblebrook
The Mighty McEachern at Pebblebrook to close out their regular seasons.
Cherokee vs. Milton – Call of the Week
Cherokee at Milton is this week's 680 The Fan Call of the Week.
Buford vs. Dacula
Defending champs Buford at Dacula this week.
Carrollton vs. Douglas County
Carrollton and Douglas County in West Georgia closing out their regular seasons.
