Expand / Collapse search

High 5 Sports recap – Week Twelve

By High 5 Sports Team
Published 
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

High 5 - Raider of the Lost Hand

High 5's Cody Chaffins stars in an epic tale in which an intrepid sportscaster turned archaeologist tries to find a unique high school relic that is central to the plans for world High 5 domination.

ATLANTA - Say it isn't so! The regular season of High 5 Sports has come to an end. But all the IN YOUR FACE gridiron action isn't over. No, just the opposite. It's about to get more intense.

Many teams were vying to clinch a playoff berth or get a better seed. Next week, two teams enter one team leaves. There can be only one state champion in each class and it all begins this week.

Here is a look at some of the action:

Harris County vs. Whitewater

Harris County vs. Whitewater

Whitewater and Harris County get things started in the last week of High 5 Sports.

Northside-Columbus vs. Starr’s Mill

Northside-Columbus vs. Starr’s Mill

Northside-Columbus at Starr’s Mill, also trying to get some playoff seding.

St. Pius X vs. Decatur

St. Pius X vs. Decatur

The battle to win Region 5-AAAAA outright, St. Pius and the Decatur Bulldogs hash it out.

High 5 Hype 5 - Damari Alston

High 5 Hype 5 - Damari Alston

Woodward Academy runningback Damari Alston is committed to Auburn, according to 247Sports' Rusty Mansell.

Creekside vs. Woodward Academy

Creekside vs. Woodward Academy

Creekside and Woodward Academy were battling it out for a region title.

Northview vs. Southwest DeKalb

Northview vs. Southwest DeKalb

SWD is trying to get into the playoffs taking on Northview.

Jackson-Atlanta vs Villa Rica

Jackson-Atlanta vs Villa Rica

High 5 Team of the Week Villa Rica Wildcats hosted Jackson-Atlanta on Friday night.

Berkmar vs. Chamblee - Mic'd Up

Berkmar vs. Chamblee - Mic'd Up

High 5 Sports listens in to Coach Bob Swank as his Chamblee Bulldogs takes on Berkmar.

LaGrange vs. Hardaway

LaGrange vs. Hardaway

LaGrange was on the road to Hardaway.

Westminster vs. Douglass

Westminster vs. Douglass

Douglass Astros finishing their season hosting the Westminster Wildcats.

North Hall vs. Dawson County

North Hall vs. Dawson County

No. 2 seed on the line as North Hall and Dawson County battle it out.

South Atlanta vs. Columbia 

South Atlanta vs. Columbia

South Atlanta at Avondale facing Columbia.

Brookwood vs. Parkview – Game of the Week

Brookwood vs. Parkview – Game of the Week

They have met on the gridiron for the last 40 years in the Battle of Five Forks. Brookwood was at Parkview on Friday in this week's Game of the Week.

McEachern vs. Pebblebrook 

McEachern vs. Pebblebrook

The Mighty McEachern at Pebblebrook to close out their regular seasons.

Cherokee vs. Milton – Call of the Week

Cherokee vs. Milton – Call of the Week

Cherokee at Milton is this week's 680 The Fan Call of the Week.

Buford vs. Dacula

Buford vs. Dacula

Defending champs Buford at Dacula this week.

Carrollton vs. Douglas County

Carrollton vs. Douglas County

Carrollton and Douglas County in West Georgia closing out their regular seasons.

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action. 