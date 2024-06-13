Men used hidden security camera to burglarize Suwanee home, police say

Two men are in custody after police say they were caught at a traffic stop with stolen jewelry and designer handbags in Suwanee.

Officials say on June 1, officers with the Suwanee Police Department stopped a car, leading the people inside the vehicle to try to run away.

Two of the men, identified as 43-year-old Robinsson Perez Chaparro and 23-year-old Ronald Alexander Pulido, were caught and taken into custody.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Robinsson Perez Chaparro (Gwinnett County Police Department)

While searching the vehicle, detectives say they found a large amount of cash, jewelry, designer handbags, tools, and a passport, which led them to a home on Hillcrest Drive that had been burglarized early that night.

Also in the home was a surveillance camera. According to investigators, footage from the camera showed a constant feed of the victim's home and driveway for more than a week before the suspects retrieved it after the burglary.

A screenshot from the surveillance video police found on the camera. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Chaparro and Pulido are both charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful surveillance, prowling, obstruction, theft by taking, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Officials say they believe the victim, who has not been named, was targeted by the thieves because they were a business owner.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.