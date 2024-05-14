19-year-old suspected of deadly Lawrenceville apartment shooting in custody, police say

article

A 19-year-old wanted for a deadly late-night shooting at a Lawrenceville apartment complex has turned himself in to police.

Officials told FOX 5 that 20-year-old Timothy Henderson was killed on May 4 at the Herrington Mill Apartments where he lived.

Resident Anna Dividu told FOX 5 when she heard a popping sound outside her apartment at around 10 p.m. she mistook it for the sound of children playing. When she took her dog out for a walk about an hour later, that's when she saw Henderson's body lying in the hallway.

"I've been here almost 13 years," Dividu said. "I've never seen such a thing like that in my life."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 1564 Herrington Road in Lawrenceville

The next day, police identified the gunman as 19-year-old Raheem Whiteside.

Officials now say Whiteside turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail on May 9.

He's facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.