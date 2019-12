Here are your Christmas shipping deadlines

article

There's a little more than two weeks left until Christmas and if you're still shopping, you have to think about shipping. Deadlines are approaching.

The delivery times for the US Post Office, UPS, and FedEx are very similar, but there are little differences here and there if you want those packages under the tree by Christmas day.

US POST OFFICE

Retail Ground December 14

First Class Mail December 20

Priority Mail Service December 21

Priority Mail Express December 23

FEDEX

FedEx Home Delivery and Ground December 16th

Express Saver December 19

FedEx 2-Day December 20

Overnight December 23

There are some same day deliveries on Christmas Day

UPS

Ground Delivery December 13

3-Day Select December 19

2-Day Air December 20

Next Day Air December 23

A few more notes: These deadlines do not apply to deliveries in Hawaii or Alaska. Please review rules on how to package those gifts. If done wrong, your present may not arrive on time.