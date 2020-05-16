Henry County police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Henry County police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing runaway 12-year-old girl.

Haileigh Marie McNeil (Henry County Police Department)

According to investigators, Haileigh Marie McNeil has not been seen since the late afternoon on May 14 near the area of Gallup Drive in Stockbridge.

McNeil is described as a girl around 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing around 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Haileigh Marie McNeil (Henry County Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective S. Foster or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.