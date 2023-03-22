Henry County man convicted of killing best friend in 2020

article

A 27-year-old Henry County man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing his 24-year-old best friend.

Princeton Mitchell Johnson reportedly contacted his best friend Voiese Pinn on Jan. 29, 2020, via FaceTime. They arranged to meet in their neighborhood's pavilion on Annadale Drive in McDonough, according to a press release.

During the meeting, Johnson pulled out a .38 revolver and shot at Pinn, striking him in the head and twice in the side. Pinn's body was discovered the next afternoon by a neighbor walking his dog.

The gun, which was purchased illegally, was found in Johnson's bedroom.

A jury found Princeton Mitchell Johnson guilty of two counts of felony murder and one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life without parole plus 15 years to serve.



