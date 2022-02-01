Man gets life in prison for murdering 2 women, having sex with body

article

The man accused of killing two women and having sex with one of the victim’s bodies before dumping them behind a Stockbridge grocery store will spend his life in jail after taking a plea deal on Tuesday.

Dennis Lane, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts each of malice murder, felony murder and concealing the death of another, and one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, necrophilia and tampering with evidence in Henry County Superior Court.

MEDICAL EXAMINER IDS HUMAN REMAINS FOUND BEHIND GROCERY STORE AS DEKALB MURDER VICTIM

Lane was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole with the sentences to be run consecutive to each other.

"Mr. Lane, you forfeited your right to live in a civilized society," Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian J. Amero told Lane in court.

Mirsha Victor (Family photo)

Mirsha Victor, 23, was shot and killed inside Lane’s Stockbridge townhome on July 8. He then sexually defiled her body before he dumped her body behind the Spivey Junction shopping center near the intersection of Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive near Stockbridge. Lane was Victor wer co-workers.

SUSPECTS IN MURDER OF WOMAN FOUND BEHIND GEORGIA SHOPPING CENTER TO APPEAR IN COURT

Earlier in the year, Lane killed 19-year-old Conteshia McCoy. Investigators believe she was killed sometime between Feb. 12 and April 3. Her body was also disposed of in the same area.

"The crimes committed by this individual were heartless and vile. I am unable to comprehend this level of depravity and wickedness," District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. "Despite the horror that this defendant brought to these innocent women, their families and this community, I am pleased that he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. I am thankful for the hard work of our team at the Henry County District Attorney’s Office and everyone who contributed to securing this guilty plea."

Cleounsee Fisher and Ronisha Preckwinkle (left to right) (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

Cleounsee Fisher, 41, and Ronisha Preckwinkle, 40, face charges still of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence in relation to Victor’s death.

Lane spent 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old before moving to Georgia. Fisher was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2015 in Wisconsin.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____