Help locate Ethan Williams, missing from DeKalb County

Authorities are urgently seeking public assistance to locate 39-year-old Ethan Williams, who has been missing since April 14. Ethan was last seen leaving his residence at 5673 Roundelay Way in DeKalb County.

Described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, Ethan has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit. His sudden disappearance raised concerns among his family and friends.

The DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit is actively investigating Ethan's disappearance and urges anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information that could help in locating Ethan Williams, please contact the SVU at 770-724-7710.