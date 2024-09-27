Expand / Collapse search
Helene forces residents of Peachtree Park Apartments out of homes

By
Published  September 27, 2024 1:23pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Residents of Peachtree Park Apartments forced out by water

Many resident of Peachtree Park Apartments in the Buckhead area were forced out by floodwaters as a result of Helene. However, some residents chose to stay. Lindsay Tuman reporting.

ATLANTA - Residents of the Peachtree Park Apartments in the Buckhead area of Atlanta are dealing with the aftermath of severe flooding caused by Tropical Storm Helene, with many expected to face challenges for days to come.

Floodwaters rose to alarming levels, submerging vehicles up to their dashboards and windshields. Some residents resorted to using kayaks to access their apartments, retrieving items they left behind during last night’s hasty evacuations. In one case, a woman wearing a life jacket was seen paddling back into the flooded area to collect her belongings.

During the early hours of the morning, water rescue teams evacuated dozens of people, many of whom were seen carrying their pets and children while soaked by the floodwaters. Others clutched bags stuffed with whatever possessions they could gather as they fled rising water levels.

While many evacuated, some residents on higher floors chose to stay, confident the water wouldn't reach their apartments. For those working from home, the primary concern has been managing their pets amid the flooding.

"My dog usually goes out first thing in the morning, but with all the water, he wouldn’t go outside. I had to carry him down and walk him," one resident said.

In addition to the rescue efforts, neighbors have been helping each other. Some residents with kayaks pitched in to assist others, retrieving belongings or providing aid to those in need.

As floodwaters recede, residents are left with the daunting task of cleaning up and salvaging what they can, with no clear timeline for when life will return to normal.