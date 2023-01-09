Deputies offering reward for info on missing Heard County teen

Heard County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen nor heard from since last Fall.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to the location of Sara Mae Pike.

Investigators say she was 15 when she left home with someone she’d met on a dating app on Oct. 20. She has since had a birthday and turned 16.

Sara is known to change her appearance frequently. She will wear her hair long, cut it short and dye it bright colors.

Authorities described her as being 5-foot-3-inches tall with a slim build.

She had been active on social media and investigators say they were able to track her to Florida. Since Thanksgiving, however, her social media accounts have been quiet. No one has heard from her.

There are two important developments in this case as of now:

Sara’s family and investigators would like immediate reassurance that she’s safe. They want to hear from Sara.

There is also now a $5,000 reward on the table for verifiable information on where she is.

If you have any information that can help Sara’s family and investigators, call the Heard County Sheriff’s Office at 706-675-3329.