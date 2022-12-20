Expand / Collapse search
Sheriff: Heard County teen girl missing

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Heard County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Missing: Sara Mae Pike (Credit: Heard County Sheriff's Department)

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff's Department has asked for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sara Mae Pike was reportedly last seen in the area of Dowdy Road.

Authorities described her as begin 5-foot-3-inches tall with a slim build.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, please reach out to the sheriff's office at 706-675-3329 or call 9-1-1.