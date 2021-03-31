Expand / Collapse search
Health officials urge caution during Easter, spring break

Concerns over fourth COVID-19 wave over spring break

Some health officials are concerned that Georgia will see a fourth wave over spring break and Easter, especially as the state loosens rules.

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Some health officials are urging families to be cautious during the upcoming Easter holiday and spring break.

Dr. Janet Memark with Cobb and Douglas Public Health sent a message to parents saying be careful because COVID-19 and spring break aren't necessarily a good mix.

"We still have a serious problem on our hands with this pandemic," said Dr. Memark.

Dr. Memark knows many people will be traveling and getting together with friends and extended family on Easter and spring break. She said it's okay to have fun but remember the three Ws.

"Wash your hands, wear your mask, and watch your distance between folks," said Dr. Memark.

Dr. Memark said she worries about the new variants that now make up about 10 percent of the cases in the state. She said the variants that originated in the U.K., South Africa, and Brazil have all been found in Georgia.

"The state of Georgia is currently third in the nation for the number of variants behind Florida and Michigan. The variants are reported to be more transmissible and sometimes more deadly than the regular strain of COVID," said Dr. Memark.

While some may feel like things are slowly returning to normal as more people are getting vaccinated, and Governor Brian Kemp lifting restrictions allowing Georgians to gather in groups as of next week, Dr. Memark said the virus is still very much around us and we can't let our guard down.

"We're not done yet. We have to fight a little bit longer and get as many people vaccinated as possible," said Dr. Memark.

