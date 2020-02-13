HAZMAT situation shuts down street in Decatur

article

A suspicious white powder caused some streets in Decatur to close Thursday afternoon.

SKY FOX 5 is over the active scene.

According to Decatur police, Church Street is currently closed between E. Trinity Place and Sycamore Street due to a suspected HAZMAT situation.

The City of Decatur Fire Department and DeKalb County Police Bomb Squad are assisting the City of Decatur in identifying the suspicious white powder.

No one has been reported as injured.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.


