Massive new facility serves up pickleball in Newnan

What is pickleball and why is it so popular?

A lot of you reading this can already answer those questions. But, if you can’t, Good Day Atlanta did a little investigating to find out!

We spent the morning at the huge new pickleball facility in Newnan, dubbed The HOP (otherwise known as The House of Pickleball), which officially opened to the public in the last month. The HOP is located at 4 Joseph-Hannah Blvd, right next to the Newnan Public Safety Complex, and includes more than a dozen pickleball courts; the facility is now the home to the Newnan Pickleball Association, which hosts open play, clinics, social events, and tournaments there.

And what is pickleball, exactly? According to the USA Pickleball Association (the national governing body for the sport), it’s an indoor/outdoor sport combining elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It can be played as singles or doubles, and takes place on a badminton-sized court using a paddle and plastic ball. USA Pickleball says the sport was invented by three fathers back in 1965 and has grown into a competitive and recreational activity played around the world.

So, ready to play? Click here for more information on Newnan Pickleball Association — and click the video player for a peek at our morning learning the game at The HOP!

