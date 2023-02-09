Man with autism gifted new bike after thief makes off with his

Naim Anwar Wares can barely contain his happiness.

"I was just very elated to be honest," Anwar Wares said.

Crooks just a few days ago cut off his lock and stole his new, carbon-fiber trek bike from a rack near his job in the Old Fourth Ward.

"At first I was very upset," he said.

Anwar Wares lives with autism. His bike is his only way to work and his sense of independence.

"He’s one of those people who could be ignored and we didn’t want that to happen," said Rob Bozeman, managing partner with the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law. "He’s a young man who’s already doing the right things."

Bozeman saw the story on FOX 5 and wanted to help. His firm paid for a brand-new bike.

"We want him to keep continuing on his journey of doing the right thing, supporting his family," Bozeman said.

Matt Coy manages Atlanta Cycling’s store in Vinings. He picked out the exact same bike crooks stole from Anwar Wares.

"I went down to the shop and we got that make and made sure we got exactly what he had," Coy said. "We replaced the bike and upgraded all the accessories and also got him a nice helmet."

The store also beefed up Anwar Wares’s security and gave him a new, ultra heavy-duty lock.

Anwar Wares rode off overjoyed and grateful.

"Very, very happy in fact since this is exactly what I got. It’s like it never left in the first place," he said.