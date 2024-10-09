2 former Braves employees sued, accused of theft, trying to auction Hank Aaron memorabilia

article

The Brief Two former Braves employees, a father and son, are accused of stealing and trying to auction off memorabilia from Hank Aaron's record-shattering 715th home run. The Braves claim they asked Bill and Ben Acree multiple times to return the equipment. The lawsuit asks the court to grant a trial by jury to recuperate ownership of the items and monetary damages.



A father and son duo who used to work for the Atlanta Braves are facing a lawsuit in which they have been accused of theft, unlawful possession and attempting to sell memorabilia related to Hank Aaron's historic 715th home run.

The lawsuit, filed by the Atlanta National League Baseball Club, LLC (the Braves), states that William G. Acree, Sr., who worked for the Braves since the 60s, "unlawfully claimed" and "gifted" his son, Benjamin John Acree (Ben), the historic bases and home plate that were on the field in 1974 when Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record.

Ben allegedly went on to try and auction off the memorabilia through Heritage Vintage Sports Auctions, LLC "in hopes of a payday."

The lawsuit goes on to say that when the Braves learned of the theft and the auction, they demanded Heritage return them, but were denied.

The Braves are asking the Superior Court of Cobb County to require Heritage to not only return the memorabilia, but also pay damages related to the theft and "bad-faith refusal to return" the items and declare the Atlanta Braves the rightful owners of the bases and home plate.

They're hoping to take their case to a trial by jury.

Who are Bill and Ben Acree?

According to a Major League Baseball report, William G. Acree Sr., known as Bill, began working for the Braves shortly after the club moved to Atlanta in 1966.

He mostly worked as the team's travel director, but also managed the clubhouses and team equipment. In 2015, Bill began the retirement process. By 2016, he was working as a senior advisor. The lawsuit claims that's when he gained access to the historic bases that were being housed at Truist Park.

Ben followed in his father's footsteps and began working for the Braves in 1997. He also managed the equipment and home clubhouse operations.

His employment ended at the beginning of 2018.

The lawsuit suggests that prior to his departure, Ben was required to agree that he had returned all the Braves' property, including "tangible" property. The lawsuit alleges that he came into possession of the bases before making that agreement.

50 years since Hank Aaron's 715th home run

On April 8, 1974, history was made in Atlanta as Henry "Hank" Aaron knocked his 715th ball out of the park, topping the Great Bambino, Babe Ruth. That was the day Hammerin' Hank Aaron cemented himself as the home run king.

"He’s sitting on 714," Braves broadcaster Milo Hamilton said, calling the game. "Here’s the pitch by Downing. Swinging. Here’s a drive into left center field. That ball is gonna be ... outta here! It’s gone! It’s 715! There’s a new home run champion of all time, and it’s Henry Aaron."

In April 2024,the Braves held a special commemoration to honor Aaron.

FOX 5 Sports was there for the pregame ceremony where Hank's family celebrated on the field alongside other baseball luminaries and Atlanta's civil rights icons.

Fans who could prove they witnessed the historic moment 50 years ago were given free tickets to enjoy the celebration.