Hamilton Mill residents push back on proposal for massive apartment development

Gwinnett County residents did not hold anything back in a meeting Tuesday night with the developers behind a proposal to build 700 apartment units on Sardis Church Road.

The project, if given the green light by Gwinnett County’s planning and zoning committee, would include 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space.

Developers said their goal was to the build luxury apartments to keep up with the growing population in Gwinnett County and bring new business opportunities.

"It would change us from ‘Hamilton Mill—A Hometown’ to ‘Hamilton Mill—An Urban Center’…that one project would do it," Northeast Gwinnett Neighborhood Coalition Founder Darlyn Wilkerson told FOX 5.

Residents shared concerns it would also bring with it the potential for more crime, decreased home values and an even more traffic.

"Seven-hundred units would be sitting on an overpass and a two-lane road. That just seems like a patently bad idea," Wilkerson added.

The 40-acre property previously owned by Jackson EMC sits next to a newly-built Seckinger High School. Some residents said they’d rather see the land used for everything from parking at the school, to a site for a new aquatic center.

"There is a great need for an aquatic center, an activity center for northern Gwinnett County...the other need for childcare, summer camps, after school programs, a senior center, everything right there in the community," said Seckinger Athletic Association President Mark Johnson.

This case is currently scheduled to be discussed at the Gwinnett County Planning and Zoning Committee’s meeting on October 3.

Representatives for Brand Properties declined an on-camera interview with FOX 5, but told residents during the meeting that they’d take their feedback into consideration, and they’ve requested to have the case tabled for further discussion with community members.