Marietta restaurant damaged in possible arson incident, police investigating

article

Marietta police are investigating an incident that left a local restaurant needing repairs.

Officials say the incident was discovered early Wednesday morning at Carmen's Kitchen & Cocktails on Atlanta Street.

What we know:

According to the Marietta Police Department, officers were called to the Caribbean restaurant on Marietta Square when a resident walking nearby spotted the damage.

Police say the passerby saw the restaurant's front window had been broken and that there were burn marks on the floor inside.

When officers got to the scene, they found that the door was still locked and that there was a bottle on the floor near the burnt area.

What they're saying:

The restaurant did not share many details about the situation, but wrote on Instagram it would be closed for the next of days "due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances."

"We truly appreciate everyone who has reached out with support—it means the world to us. We’re looking forward to welcoming you back very soon," the team wrote. "Thank you for your understanding and continued love."

What's next:

The case remains under investigation by Marietta Fire, Police, and Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).