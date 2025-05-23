Man wanted for attacking elderly gas station employee in Dunwoody

article

The Brief Dunwoody Police are searching for Jamaal Akeem Smith, 37, who is accused of violently assaulting an elderly employee at an Exxon station on Feb. 23, causing serious injuries and $3,500 in damages. Smith allegedly punched and shoved the victim multiple times during the early morning incident, which occurred around 3:44 a.m. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest; tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.



Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 37-year-old Jamaal Akeem Smith, who is wanted in connection with a violent assault at a Dunwoody gas station earlier this year.

What we know:

According to investigators, Smith allegedly entered the Exxon station in the early morning hours of Feb. 23 and repeatedly punched and shoved an elderly employee. The unprovoked attack, which occurred around 3:44 a.m., left the victim with significant injuries and heavy bleeding. Authorities say the altercation also caused approximately $3,500 in damages to the business.

What you can do:

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. All tips must be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta to be eligible for the reward. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting "CSGA" to 738477, downloading the P3 Tips app, or scanning the QR code on the BOLO.