Gainesville man arrested after massive, multi-million-dollar drug raid

A multi-million drug stash has been seized and a Gainesville man was arrested after a month-long multi-agency investigation in Hall County.

Jason Mark Ayers, 38, was charged with multiple counts of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Ayers was arrested during a traffic stop near the intersection of Spout Springs Road and Forrest Knoll Drive on July 28. Just hours earlier, multiple federal agencies joined the Hall County Sheriff's Office in raiding a wooded area off Whelchel Mill Road.

Investigators said about eight kilograms of methamphetamine and 20 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine were found in the woods. Items used for crystallizing the liquid meth were also found. Investigators said the products were worth about $2.8 million on the streets.

Investigators were also able to tie Ayers to a drug seizure at a storage facility on Dawsonville Highway on March 31. About 600 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine, 199 grams of heroin and 60 grams of psilocybin mushrooms were found worth about $122,000, investigators said.

Ayers has been charged in connection to both incidents and booked into the Hall County Jail. He was being held without bond as of Monday evening.

The Homeland Security Investigations Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office all participated in the raid.