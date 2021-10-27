Deputies: Runaway Hall County 16-year-old girl may be in Atlanta

article

Hall County deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager who may be in the Atlanta area.

Officials with the Hall County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Ella Wood ran away from Division of Family and Children Services personnel just after midnight on Monday.

Investigators believe Wood may be in the city of Atlanta around the Atlantic Station area.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 105 pounds. She has sandy brown hair and wears glasses.

If you have any information on where Woods could be please call Hall County investigators at (770) 533-7187.

