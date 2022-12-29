Hall County man uploaded child pornography on Snapchat, deputies say

article

Hall County investigators arrested a man accused of uploading child pornography on Snapchat.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Markus Tyler Skelton Stevens on Dec. 21 at a home at the 7000 block of Spout Springs Road.

Investigators said he posted at least one video of a child being sexually abused on his Snapchat account on Sept. 19. Investigators don't believe the abuse victim is from nearby.

The investigation began on Dec. 19 based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators are analyzing his electronics, and deputies said they could file charges in addition to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.