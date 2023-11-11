Naked armed suspect killed in Hall County SWAT standoff

In a tense standoff in Flowery Branch, an armed, naked male suspect was fatally shot by Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) SWAT officers.

The incident unfolded at 6:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of Samoa Way Saturday.

The initial investigation revealed a male suspect threw a female victim down a flight of stairs and held her at gunpoint to keep her from leaving the residence. At some point, the victim was able to escape safely to a neighbor's house where she called 911.

After over two hours of failed negotiation with deputies, SWAT officers were called to the scene.

During the SWAT negotiations, the suspect reportedly grew very agitated.

At one point, he ran outside naked with a handgun, fired several rounds into the woodline and then he pointed the weapon at the officials. Two officers opened fire, killing him just before noon.

"I always regret when these types of incidents happen, but our deputies did the difficult job they are called to do when there is a deadly threat," said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. "I am thankful no one in the neighborhood was injured, and I’m thankful that our deputies went home safe today."

The deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct the shooting investigation per standard protocol.

The suspect's name has not been disclosed at this time.