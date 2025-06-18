Drivers surprised by inflatable slides blown onto Downtown Connector

article

The Brief One lane on the Downtown Connector had to be shut down on Tuesday after two inflatable slides were blown onto the side of the interstate. Heavy winds blew the slides from Atlantic Station, where they were being set up for the Slide City Waterpark attraction that will soon open. Organizers say that all the inflatables will be fully secured by the time the attraction opens.



Drivers on Atlanta's Downtown Connector got a surprise on Tuesday night when two large inflatable slides blocked one of the lanes on the interstate.

The strange situation happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. near the exit to 17th Street.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation shared photos taken from interstate cameras showing the deflated slides lying on the side of the major thoroughfare.

It appears that the heavy winds that night blew the slides onto the side of the roadway, forcing passing motorists to slow down. The lane has since reopened.

The inflatables were part of the Slide City Waterpark attraction that will open soon at Atlantic Station.

It does not appear that anyone was hurt in the incident.

What they're saying:

In an Instagram post, the attraction's organizers said that the slides blew onto the interstate during the "early setup phase" of the waterpark's construction.

"At that stage, the inflatables had not yet been secured to the ground. Before final installation, we carefully map out placement to ensure all safety measures are followed," the post read.

The organizers promised that the final installation will include making sure all inflatables are fully secured before the watermark opens on Thursday.