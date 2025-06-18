3rd suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Forest Park motorcycle club gathering

article

The Brief A third person is now in custody connected with the deadly shooting at a Forest Park motorcycle club gathering in April. Authorities say the shooting was part of a motorcycle gang's attempt to target a rival club as part of a territory dispute. Marvin Judge is in the Clayton County Jail on charges of felony murder and participation in criminal gang activity.



Forest Park police say they have charged a third person in connection with a deadly shooting at a motorcycle club gathering in April.

Authorities say Marvin Judge is facing murder and gang-related charges.

The backstory:

On the afternoon of April 27, police responded to a shots-fired call coming from a mechanic’s shop on First Street between Jones Road and Old Dixie Highway.

When they got to the scene, officers found several people who had been shot. Two succumbed to their injuries. Two others were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

A day after the shooting, authorities identified the two people who were killed as 25-year-old Isaiah Mack and Anthony Hearns, age unknown, of Philadelphia.

Investigators say around 150 to 200 people were at the motorcycle gathering when the shots were fired.

In May, authorities obtained arrest warrants for Donnell "1HQ" McKnight and Nigel "Railroad" Blackwood. These two men were the same people who were taken to the hospital after the shooting. Both men are now in custody, charged with malice murder and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Nigel Blackwood (Forest Park Police Department)

According to police, McKnight and Blackwood are both members of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang and had traveled to the gathering to do a targeted attack against the victims, who wer affiliated with Wheel of Soul Motorcycle Club, a rival group.

Dig deeper:

Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a "territory dispute."

He said that the two groups did not have ties in the area and that they were trying to "establish their territory here in Georgia."

As part of the investigation, officials say they also learned that the party took place at a commercial site without a proper business license. The property has been issued a cease and desist court order and cited for operating a business without a license. The property owner and individuals who were leasing the property have also been cited.

Speaking a day after the shooting, city officials said Forest Park's code enforcement office is now involved to ensure the business doesn't reopen.

What we know:

The Forest Park Police Department has confirmed with FOX 5 that Judge was arrested on June 13.

He remains in the Clayton County Jail on charges of felony murder and participation in criminal gang activity.

Officials have not shared any details about the arrest or whether Judge was connected with the Outcast Motorcycle Gang.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the shooting that could help authorities, call the Forest Park Police Department.