Roundabout to bring safety upgrades to dangerous South Fulton intersection

The Brief City of South Fulton leaders are hosting a ribbon cutting on a new roundabout at Butner Road and Union Road. The 4.4 million-dollar project consists of a roundabout, 5-foot sidewalks, improved storm drainage, and landscaping. City leaders described the area as dangerous and said it needed safety upgrades for pedestrians and drivers.



South Fulton leaders say a dangerous intersection has become a lot safer thanks to a multi-million-dollar project.

Officials will host a ribbon-cutting at the $4.4 million roundabout at Butner and Union Roads on Wednesday morning.

What they're saying:

"This is good news. When we see our tax dollars at work, this is what our city is about. We want to see ways that we can improve that make our corridor safe for everybody to enjoy that lives here in our city," City of South Fulton Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs said.

Gumbs says she has witnessed the danger of this area first-hand.

"I live close to the area. I hear the crashes that have taken place, and we do a lot to try and keep our residents safe. So this is a long time coming, we’re happy to see it and I think our residents are excited about it as well," she said.

The new roundabout at Butner Road and Union Road will be officially open on Wednesday. (FOX 5)

What we know:

Gumbs has been advocating for safety improvements in the area for years, calling for safety improvements on Butner Road up to Camp Creek Parkway, where there have been dozens of crashes, some of them deadly.

There have been improvements to the area. In 2023, the city opened roundabouts at Butner and Stonewall Tell Roads.

In addition to the roundabout, the project includes 5-foot sidewalks, improved drainage, and landscaping. City leaders say this work was crucial.

"It’s real. We’ve had several fatalities there, even a fatality during the construction proves, so this roundabout is essential to improving the safety and the quality of life for the residents in the City of South Fulton," Councilmember Helen Willis said.

What's next:

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., and several city leaders and elected officials are expected to attend.