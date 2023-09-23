Over $100K worth of fentanyl intercepted at post office

article

Hall County investigators made a stunning discovery when they found over 550 grams of fentanyl had been mailed to a P.O. Box in Flowery Branch.

Officials said the shipment came from California.

On Aug. 22, the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the United States Postal Inspection Serivce carried out the interception and investigation. It appeared the person the package was addressed to did not exist.

Inside, officials found 562 grams of fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $112,400.

Officials are still trying to determine the source of the drugs.