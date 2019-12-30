Hall County detective search for theft which ties to Ohio

Investigators in Hall County are trying to identify a woman believed to be involved in a theft case that stretches from Georgia all the way to Cincinati, Ohio.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the woman next to a U-Haul truck on their Facebook page on Monday.

The post reads in part:

“Details are sketchy, but here’s what we know. A suspect or suspects posed as an employee(s) of a construction company with offices in Georgia and Ohio to purchase some expensive and nice zero turn mowers from a location on Murphy Boulevard in Hall County.

“The order was billed to a third-party company in Cincinnati, and the suspect(s) picked up the mowers in person on Oct. 10, 2019, in Hall County. The third-party company reported the incident to the Cincinnati Police Department on Dec. 13, and the case made its way to the HCSO.”

The sheriffs’ office said the criminal or criminals made off with almost $11,000 in equipment from three separate businesses.

Anyone who has information in the case or who may recognize the woman is asked to call Investigator Matthews at 770-533-7683.