Hall County deputies arrest car break-in suspect

article

A burglary suspect connected to multiple car break-ins was arrested Tuesday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Angelo Steven Rincon broke into three vehicles in the 4000 block of Old Orr Road during the early morning hours of January 31. Authorities said Rincon also tried to break into a fourth vehicle on the property.

Authorities said Rincon stole several items including a wallet and a computer.

He was arrested at a home on Yellow Stone Drive on Tuesday and faces charges of entering auto and one count of second-degree burglary.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.