Appeals court rules Atlanta airport restaurant taxes must be repaid

article

The Brief The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that Clayton County and College Park must fully refund $350,000 in taxes collected from airport restaurant operators. Atlanta Restaurant Partners argued the property taxes were illegally assessed on their businesses at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The court's decision includes the return of funds allocated to the local school district, ending years of legal disputes.



A recent decision from the Georgia Court of Appeals marks a significant legal victory for a group of restaurant operators at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The backstory:

The case stems from a 2019 lawsuit filed by Atlanta Restaurant Partners, who sought to recover approximately $350,000 in property taxes collected by the city of College Park and Clayton County. The group argued that the taxes were improperly assessed and collected on their airport-based businesses.

Clayton County officials contended the disputed tax revenue was allocated to support the local school district. However, after years of litigation and partial repayments, the Court of Appeals issued a final ruling ordering that all of the collected taxes — including those distributed to the school district — be returned to the restaurant group.

What's next:

The decision closes a protracted legal chapter and could have broader implications for how taxes are assessed on commercial tenants at the world’s busiest airport.