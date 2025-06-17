2 arrested, 1 on the run after woman injured in Griffin drive-by shooting

article

Two people are in custody and one person is on the run after a drive-by shooting in Griffin, police say.

Authorities are asking the public for help with their search for Nehemiah Ridgeway.

What we know:

Authorities with the Griffin Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers received a call about a shooting on the 1100 Block of Thompson Street on Monday night.

While officers were heading to the scene, they received reports that a woman had been shot in the head.

Medics rushed the victim to a local trauma center for treatment. As of the last report, she remains in critical condition.

Investigators say home surveillance footage helped them identify a vehicle connected with the shooting, which helped them identify 19-year-old Amber Jenkins, 19-year-old Nehemiah Ridgeway, and 17-year-old Gregory Thomas as suspects in the case.

Jenkins and Thomas have been arrested. Ridgeway is not in custody.

All three are facing charges of aggravated assault and battery, drive-by shooting, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the motive behind the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Inv R. Powell at (770) 229-6452 or at rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.