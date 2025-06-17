Atlanta VA Medical Center: Report finds infrastructure, communication issues

article

The Brief A federal inspection at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur found infrastructure problems and failures in responding to veterans' phone calls. The Office of Inspector General is recommending new emergency call boxes in parking garages and improved healthcare access. The report also urges timely medical clearances for veterans in the Compensated Work Therapy program.



A new report from the Office of Inspector General highlights several concerns at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur following an inspection of the facility in June 2024.

What we know:

The evaluation focused on critical areas such as patient care, facility culture, and infrastructure. Among the issues identified were infrastructure deficiencies, including water line breaks and lack of air conditioning; outdated medical supplies; inadequate staffing; and unanswered phone calls from veterans seeking assistance.

What they're saying:

The report calls for several improvements, including the installation of emergency call boxes in parking garages, enhanced access to healthcare services, better communication of test results and timely medical clearances for veterans participating in the Compensated Work Therapy program.

Federal officials say these changes are necessary to improve safety, communication, and the overall experience for veterans at the Decatur facility.

