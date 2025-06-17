Randy's Donuts announce grand opening date at Lenox Square Mall

article

The Brief Randy’s Donuts will open its first Atlanta location on July 3, 2025, at the entrance of Lenox Square Mall. The grand opening event starts at 7 a.m. with free donuts for the first 100 customers, giveaways, and family-friendly activities. Local franchisees Alvin and Calvin Waters aim to make the shop a staple in Atlanta, offering daily service and online ordering.



Randy’s Donuts, the iconic California-based donut chain known for its giant rooftop donut and cult following, is bringing its sweet treats to Atlanta for the first time.

What we know:

The grand opening is set for July 3 at 3393 Peachtree Street, Unit K122—right at the entrance of Lenox Square Mall. The Atlanta shop will be operated by local franchisees and brothers Alvin and Calvin Waters, both lifelong residents of the city.

Festivities will begin at 7 a.m., with free donuts for the first 100 customers, special grand opening promotions, and giveaways of exclusive Randy’s merchandise. The event will also feature music and family-friendly activities.

The new location will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will offer online ordering and delivery for added convenience.

The donuts have already been available for purchase at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Founded in 1952, Randy’s Donuts has grown into a national brand with locations across the U.S., known for its oversized donuts, creative flavors, and nostalgic charm.