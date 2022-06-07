Deputies warn parents about suspected child porn shared on Snapchat

Georgia law enforcement officials have a big warning for parents about an app popular with kids.

Sheriff deputies in Habersham County say they caught a man using Snapchat to send child pornography, and they say it's the second case involving child porn and Snapchat in about a month.

According to investigators, 40-year-old Michael Blake Thomas of Alto, Georgia posed as someone he wasn't to talk to underage girls.

After his arrest, officials say he confessed to downloading child porn and sending it to the girls.

"Make sure that you know what your children are doing online. Make sure you also have access to their accounts," Investigator Kevin Angell said.

Thomas is the second case like it that the Habersham County Sheriff's Office has investigated in little more than a month.

Michael Blake Thomas (Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

On May 3, officials arrested 21-year-old Zach Bulman and charged him with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

"You’re not anonymous online. You know, law enforcement can find out who you are, these bad guys that are out there exchanging child pornography can find out who you are so sending even personal information or personal pictures is a buyer beware right because we don’t want that information out there," Angell said.

Bulman is out on bond. Thomas is still in custody with his bond set at $44,400.

Angell says they have about 30 other open cases in Habersham County alone.

"If you see something, say something. So if you see this type of activity taking place, you need to report that to the authorities," he said.

The best way to report suspected pedophile activity on social media is to contact your local law enforcement or through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.