Habersham County man arrested for sharing child porn on social media

A 21-year-old has been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child after sharing videos on social media.

Zach Bulman was arrested by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after investigators said he admitted to having child pornographic videos.

"Admitted to the entire contents of that complaint that included having multiple Snapchat accounts under multiple email accounts all had falsified registration information, but the key really is that he possessed for individual videos of child pornography," said Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kevin Angell.

Deputies were working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the case. Investigators said they were first tipped off by a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That tip reported a Snapchat user for posting four separate videos between May 2021 and January 2022. Investigators were then able to subpoena the user’s information leading them to a home in the 100 block of Heritage Gardens Road in Baldwin and ultimately Bulman, investigators said.

Bulman’s phone was taken into evidence.

He was booked into the Habersham County jail.

Investigator Angell said it is important for parents to keep track of their children's activities on social media.

Advertisement

The investigation continues.