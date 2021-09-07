Gwinnett schools to offer $500 vaccine incentives to staff

Gwinnett County Public Schools announced this month that they will offer $500 to staff members who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those previously vaccinated will also qualify for the one-time payment.

Gwinnett is the largest school district in the state with 179,943 students.

"As we are in the third school year impacted by the pandemic, now, more than ever, it is important for our children to be in school and learning in person," said Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts in a statement to FOX 5. "One way we can ensure that is through vaccination efforts. In the past, our district has focused on increasing awareness of vaccine availability and of opportunities to become vaccinated. However, it is time to improve our efforts. We hope to make a difference in encouraging vaccinations through employee incentives and additional vaccination clinics. By doing so, we can assist in limiting the spread of COVID which will help us keep our schools open, benefitting our students and the greater Gwinnett community."

The incentive will be available to all full time employees, contracted cafeteria staff and contracted speech language pathologists. Retirees would receive .49% of the incentive and substitute teachers would be eligible as long as they work a minimum of 45 days during this school year.

The district will provide more information to employees about the voluntary process on Sept. 9.

Gwinnett school officials have partnered with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District to hold several pop-up vaccine clinics at schools over the next month.

The events are free and no appointment is needed. They will all take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at:

Shiloh High School, Tues., Sept. 7, 2021, and Thurs., Sept. 9, 2021

Discovery High School, Tues., Sept. 14, 2021, and Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021

Duluth High School, Tues., Sept. 21, 2021, and Thurs., Sept. 23, 2021

Dacula High School, Tues., Sept. 28, 2021, and Thurs., Sept. 30, 2021

Grayson High School, Tues., Oct. 5, 2021

