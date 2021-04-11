26-year-old Uber, Lyft driver found safe

article

UPDATE, 9:08 a.m.: According to the family, Lagera LaBeaud has been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY: Gwinnett County police said Sunday a 26-year-old woman has been missing since about 8 p.m. on Friday.

Police said Lagera LaBeaud drives a light blue 2016 Honda CR-V for Uber and Lyft rideshare services. Her license plate number is CPM 9009.

She was last seen Friday night wearing a blue denim jacket, yellow crop top and blue jeans.

Police said she has tattoos on her forearm.

Police said LaBeaud is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.

Police asked anyone that knows of her whereabouts to contact the family at 404-707-5804 or 702-414-8626. Tips can be reported to Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5000.

