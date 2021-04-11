26-year-old Uber, Lyft driver found safe
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE, 9:08 a.m.: According to the family, Lagera LaBeaud has been safely located.
ORIGINAL STORY: Gwinnett County police said Sunday a 26-year-old woman has been missing since about 8 p.m. on Friday.
Police said Lagera LaBeaud drives a light blue 2016 Honda CR-V for Uber and Lyft rideshare services. Her license plate number is CPM 9009.
She was last seen Friday night wearing a blue denim jacket, yellow crop top and blue jeans.
Police said she has tattoos on her forearm.
Police said LaBeaud is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.
Advertisement
Police asked anyone that knows of her whereabouts to contact the family at 404-707-5804 or 702-414-8626. Tips can be reported to Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5000.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.