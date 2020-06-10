Gwinnett police search for 57-year-old missing since March

Gwinnett police are seeking the public's help as they continue to search for a man who went missing from a personal care home in March.

According to investigators, Douglas Sanders disappeared from the House of Ezra Ministries facility located in the 2200 block of Tullamore Circle.

Douglas Sanders (Gwinnett County Police Department )

Family members of Sanders told police they attempted to get in touch with the care homeowners but were not given information on what happened to Sanders.

Anyone with information on Sander's whereabouts should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

