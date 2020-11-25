Gwinnett police arrest murder suspect in connected to triple shooting

A suspect wanted in connection to the triple shooting that killed one person in early August has been arrested, police say.

Christopher Jean-Pierre was taken into custody Monday and charged with the murder of 22-year-old Julius Vance.

Christopher Jean-Pierre (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The shooting happened on August 2 at 734 Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn near the La Fiesta at Beaver Ruin, according to investigators.

Lilburn officers working an off-duty job nearby heard gunshots and went to the scene. When the off-duty officers arrived they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Witnesses told police the second victim, who suffered an apparent gunshot to the chest, left the scene and went into the back of a pickup truck before officers arrived.

Advertisement

RELATED: 3 shot in Gwinnett County, police search for armed suspects

Police later found the victim in the area of Burns Walk Court.

Both victims were taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, with serious injuries.

A third victim was found nearby at a residence off Cliffglen Way. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators believe all three victims arrived at the location of the shooting together.

WATCH FOX 5 ATLANTA LIVE COVERAGE

Jean-Pierre was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

An investigation continues.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.