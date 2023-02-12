Gwinnett County police search for missing 90-year-old man with dementia

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public's help in a search for a missing 90-year-old man with "diminished mental capacity". A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Authorities said Ronald Arpie was last seen Sunday morning. Around 11 a.m., he left his home near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Taylor Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville, according to police. Around 2:30 p.m., he was seen by Flock cameras in the area of Acworth.

At the time, police said he was wearing a navy-blue zip-up jacket, white/tan pants and black sneakers. He drives a red 1997 Ford Ranger pick-up truck with a Georgia tag.

Officials said Arpie suffers from dementia and other serious medical conditions. He may not know his address or his way home.

If you see him or know where he might be, please contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.