Gwinnett County schools to pause part of discipline policy, superintendent says

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said the school district has "progress in mind" as it pauses implementation of part of its student discipline plan.

Watts said the district is pausing required "restorative practice intervention." Restorative practices are meant to repair relationships damaged when altercations happen at school.

A list of Gwinnett County Board of Education disciplinary responses defines the policy and provides examples, such as conflict resolution and reflective conferences.

"Restorative Practices are a continuum of processes that include preventive, proactive and responsive measures for both staff and students. Restorative Practices do not negate the need for disciplinary consequences; rather, they enable students to examine their attitudes and behaviors in a supportive environment while working to repair harm in a way that is meaningful to those who were affected."

The pause will extend to the start of the 2023-24 school year and allows for training.

About 80 people, including district staff, parents and students formed a "discipline task force" that met three times and provided recommendations for a "mid-course correction" in a student behavior plan.

"That means, folks, I know we're not perfect, I definitely know I'm not perfect … the reality is we have to make perfect progress, and we're doing that," Watts said at the end of a Dec. 15 school board meeting.

"It takes approximately 20 to 30 hours of embedded ongoing professional development," Watts said.

Starting next school year, a team at each school will be trained to help staff learn how to implement new actions to change student behavior. Those teams are responsible for training their school.

Schools may continue if its current practices are working. South Gwinnett and Shiloh school clusters will serve as pilots for the restorative practices program in January 2023.

Watts emphasized the district will continue its "commitment to transparency" and "stakeholder oversight."

"We want to ensure we're constantly monitoring progress in our schools, mid-course corrections that may need to happen and remember, if you're making a complex change there may need to be multiple corrections that need to happen," Watts said.

Recent violent incidents involving Gwinnett County schools and students have sparked concern for students and teachers.

A student is facing criminal charges and school disciplinary action for allegedly assaulting a teacher at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County police said a Norcross High School student shot near the campus died. Police said officers found the student shot about a mile from the Norcross high school.

Gwinnett County school leaders, staff, community members, parents and law enforcement gathered for what they called a "Code-Red" meeting. Hundreds of Gwinnett County parents showed up at a meeting to find out what is being done to keep their children safe. Gwinnett County teachers held a meeting about rise in school violence.