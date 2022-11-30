Gwinnett County superintendent says violence 'will not be tolerated' at schools

article

A student is facing criminal charges and school disciplinary action for allegedly assaulting a teacher at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts.

Watts said in a message to parents and guardians of Gwinnett County students that the incident happened on Tuesday morning. He said at least one student intervened when the student "physically assaulted" his teacher during a class transition.

Watts said the high school is investigating to determine consequences for students who helped "plan" and recorded the assault.

"To be clear, what happened at Discovery High yesterday is unacceptable," Watts wrote. "I want to reassure you we are taking this situation seriously. Using physical violence to attack students and/or staff will not be tolerated in Gwinnett County Public Schools. It is not only against our district disciplinary policy; it is against the law."

Watts wished the teacher, whose injuries are unknown, a speedy recovery. Watts also commended the students who stepped in to stop the alleged attack before a school resource officer arrived.

"I want to thank the student(s) who stepped in and stopped the student from attacking the teacher," Watts said. "Their actions are representative of the vast majority of our students. I also want to commend the Discovery High Administration and Staff for their clear and direct responses and timely communication with their school community.

"Thank you all for what you do each day to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for each and every student and for each other."

In a letter to parents, Discovery High School Principal Marci Sledge confirmed that the attack happened at the school shortly before 11 a.m. during a class transition.

In cellphone video recorded by another student, the student is seen hitting the teacher multiple times as his classmates shout in surprise.

The assault ended when another student got in between the attacker and his teacher and pulled the teen away.

Sledge wrote that the school is "taking this situation very seriously."

"I want to thank the student(s) who stepped in and stopped the student from attacking the teacher. They acted in a positive way, like true Titans, and their actions are representative of the vast majority of our students," she wrote.

It is not known what charges the student will face. Their identity has not been released.