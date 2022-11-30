Gwinnett County teacher attacked by student during class transition, officials say

article

Gwinnett County school officials are investigating an attack on one of the school system's high school teachers in a classroom Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, Discovery High School Principal Marci Sledge confirmed that the attack happened at the school shortly before 11 a.m. during a class transition.

In cellphone video recorded by another student, the student is seen hitting the teacher multiple times as his classmates shout in surprise.

The assault ended when another student got in between the attacker and his teacher and pulled the teen away.

Sledge wrote that the school is "taking this situation very seriously."

"Using physical violence to attack students and/or staff will not be tolerated at our school. It is not only against our school disciplinary policy, it is against the law," she wrote.

According to Sledge, the student will face criminal charges as well as school disciplinary consequences for the attack.

She also says that any students who helped plan and record the attack will also face consequences.

"I want to thank the student(s) who stepped in and stopped the student from attacking the teacher. They acted in a positive way, like true Titans, and their actions are representative of the vast majority of our students," she wrote.

At this time, it is not known what charges the student will face. Their identity has not been released.

