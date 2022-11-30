Hoax calls regarding gunmen on campuses put several Georgia schools on lockdown

A large law enforcement presence converged at Cartersville High School Wednesday in response to a threat that’s suspected to be part of a chain of hoax threats across Georgia.

Threats were also reported Wednesday in connection with schools in Savannah, Valdosta, Augusta and Brunswick, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

In these cases, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to each school before determining that the report was a hoax.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement regarding the hoax calls saying in part that "every single resource" would be used to find those responsible for "these acts of domestic terrorism."

Officials have not said if they think that the threats are connected to a single source or if they are coming from multiple individual suspects.

You can read the full statement below:

"The security of schools across multiple coastal counties was unexpectedly put to the test this morning due to a cruel hoax. Law enforcement across all levels immediately sprang into action. They did not hesitate to rush toward potential danger to protect our children. Within five minutes of the first emergency call at the first school, state troopers were in the building, combing for any threats. I want to thank every law enforcement entity involved in today's emergency responses.

As a father of three daughters, the possibility of an active school shooter is a concern that I ask God to guard against every day. That is school in the state my first year in office and why we have followed up with further school security grants since then. By the end of this year, we will also have trained over 400 school resource officers and provided them with further supports.

Rest assured, for the criminals who orchestrated these hoaxes, we will go after them with every single resource available. The FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism, and we will continue to diligently work with them to see these culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."