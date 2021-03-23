Gwinnett County school bus drivers to receive $1.90 hourly raises

article

Gwinnett County Public Schools announced it would increase wages by $1.90 for all bus driver positions beginning in April, making the hourly range $17.63 to $24.98.

Gwinnett Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks touted the district's bus drivers who worked through the pandemic delivering meals and eventually transporting limited numbers of students to school.

"The Gwinnett County Board of Education and I know that this has not been an easy time and that our bus drivers have served on the front lines — interacting, caring, and transporting students safely each and every school day," Wilbanks said. "We have the best bus drivers in the business … that is not something we take for granted and we are pleased to be able to recognize you with this pay raise in April."

RELATED: GCPS bus driver raises concerns over lack of communication

A district spokesperson said Gwinnett bus drivers also will be eligible to receive any cost of living increase and longevity step increase for the 2021-22 school year.

The district said interested candidates can submit an application at www.GCPSJobs.Org/Drivers if they are 21-and-older, have a clean driving record and high school diploma or GED.

Advertisement

RELATED: Principal transforms into superhero to deliver lunches to students

"The school bus drivers of Gwinnett County Public Schools are mission-critical employees, ensuring the safe and professional transportation of our district’s most valuable resource – our students," GCPS Chief Operations Officer Walt Martin said. "Our bus drivers love what they do, and even through challenges, they continue to demonstrate their commitment to their profession. Their value to the district is immeasurable and I am hopeful that the new pay scale will encourage more quality candidates to come join our winning team."

GWINNETT COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS STORIES:

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.