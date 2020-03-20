Principal transforms into superhero for lunch delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak

A Gwinnett County principal transformed into a superhero this week as his school made sure students who normally rely on free meals or reduced lunches don't go hungry amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Hopkins Elementary School Principal Gabriel Zaragoza and his fellow staff members dressed up as superheroes for lunch pickup and delivery on Wednesday.

"We've been giving out school supplies and giving out a lot of books to you guys," Zaragoza said.

Zaragoza rode several buses to personally deliver lunches and books to his students.

Gwinnett County Public Schools provided free lunches this week at 68 school sites in the district.

