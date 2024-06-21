Gwinnett County board approves $4K pay raise for teachers

article

Teachers in Gwinnett County will have a bit more in their paychecks after new raises go into effect in the upcoming school year.

On Thursday, the Gwinnett County School Board approved its budget of nearly $3.2 billion. Part of that budget includes raises for teachers and staff.

According to school officials, each teacher will receive a $4,000 salary increase. Other employees will receive a minimum 4.25 percent cost-of-living increase. All eligible employees will also receive a step increase based on their years of experience.

The budget also includes funding to cover increases in the State Health Benefit Plan (SHBP) and the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia (TRS).

The raise for teachers is on top of the $2,500 raise proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp and approved by lawmakers scheduled to start on July 1.

Along with the raises, officials say the budget includes funding for its Multilingual Learner program, college and career-readiness programs, and safety initiatives.

Gwinnett County's raises come in the same month that Atlanta Public Schools announced its teachers would receive an 11-percent pay raise - the largest approved by the APS board since 2009.