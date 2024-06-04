Atlanta Public Schools approves largest teacher pay raise in 15 years

article

Atlanta's public school teachers are in line for a record pay raise this year.

On Monday night, the Atlanta Public School Board of Education approved the organization's 2025 budget, which includes an 11 percent increase in teacher pay.

Officials say the pay bump is the largest ever approved by the board since 2009 and is designed to ensure "teachers and staff are recognized for their tireless efforts to ensure all students receive high-quality instruction and support."

"This significant pay increase will positively impact our teachers, which was a focus throughout the budget process," Board Chair Erika Mitchell said. "I appreciate the Budget Commission’s work with Superintendent Battle, along with every Board member’s participation in the process. The budget is an important lever the Board has to improve student outcomes and teacher morale, and we must ensure it aligns with our priorities and needs for the greatest impact on our students."

The budget also includes a 3 to 5 percent cost of living increase for staff members across the district.

"We know that the true value of our dedicated employees’ work and contribution is difficult to quantify or put on a salary schedule, but we are committed to providing competitive salaries that will allow them to better feed their families while helping us retain our outstanding workforce," said APS Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle. "We are grateful that our board members share this belief."

Also included in the 2025 budget are $11.8 million for Battle's Readers are Leaders initiative, $9 million for special education, $15.4 million for a new in-house nutrition program, and $720,000 for safety and security upgrades.