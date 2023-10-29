Accused in murder of Gwinnett County coach to appear in Gwinnett County court Monday

article

The three men accused of murdering a beloved Gwinnett County coach are expected to appear in court on Monday, a week after a judge declared a mistrial.

David Jarrad Booker, Josiah Hughley and Miles Collins were charged with aggravated assault and murder of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman at a Peachtree Corners gas station during what police describe as a botched carjacking.

Last Monday, Gwinnett County Superior Court J Judge Tamela L. Adkins declared a mistrial after hearing an "unproper and prejudicial" comment from the state on the third day of testimony.

Prosecutors called the mistrial a "technical issues" within the proceedings and reassured that "our commitment to seeking justice remains unwavering."

The DA’s office said it plans to retry the case to "ensure that justice is served for the victim and his family."

Coleman’s mother told FOX 5 despite the mistrial, she believes there will be justice in this case.

Who killed Bradley Coleman?

Bradley Coleman, 29, was killed during a botched carjacking at a gas station in July 2022. The New Orleans resident was coming back to Georgia to visit family and had stopped to inflate his tires at a QuickTrip gas station on Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo of Bradley Coleman presented by family member Brooke Watson on Go Fund Me for Coleman's daughter (Brooke Watson)

Police say that's when three men approached him. One of them jumped into his car, attempting to steal it.

Coleman and the suspect wrestled inside the car before the suspect hopped out.

"One of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off," the Gwinnett County Police Department reported.

Investigators later identified the gunman as David Jarrad Booker. The two other men were identified as Josiah Hughley and Miles Collins. All three were charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Who was Bradley Coleman?

According to a GoFundMe to support his daughter, Coleman "graduated from Norcross high school & won Mr. Norcross 2011, won Norcross High School State Basketball Championship, played football in Louisiana, and came back to Georgia to coach high school football."

"He was respected and loved by so many people," said Venetia Coleman, the mother of the victim. "Bradley was this awesome individual. Bradley was a coach, he was a teacher, he was a father, he was an awesome son."

Coleman’s longtime friend Reid Sanders, who played with him at Southern University, told FOX 5 that he wished he had talked to him one last time.

"If I would’ve known I wouldn’t have a chance to talk to him again, I would have told him how much I loved him," Sanders said, holding back tears. "He was just one of the most genuine guys, nice people. Always had a smile on his face. Brought the energy."