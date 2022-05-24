Metro Atlanta schools to see increase security after Texas elementary school shooting

article

Many school districts will be increasing security starting Wednesday morning after the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunmen killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The assailant was killed by law enforcement.

UVALDE, TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING: THE LATEST

The death toll at Robb Elementary School also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the attacker.

In Gwinnett County, the police department said it will be assisting the GCPS School Police Department to conduct extra patrols and provide a highly visible presence at all schools in the county.

"While there are no known threats to any school in Gwinnett, our officers will be on hand for the safety and comfort of our residents," reads a statement released by the Gwinnett County Police Department on Tuesday evening.

UVALDE, TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING: GEORGIA LAWMAKERS REACT

The district is the largest in Georgia and the 13th largest in the country. It has just under 200,000 students.

"The Gwinnett Police Department would like to offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims in the shooting today at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas," the police department wrote.

The Fulton County School District echoed similar feelings.

"For the families at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, we send our thoughts and love. Even though your school may be far from ours, a senseless act such as this impacts us all. For our Fulton families, in the remaining two days of the school year the Fulton County Police Department, Campus Security Associates, and administrators will be vigilant and aware of the safety concerns our community will have in the wake of this tragedy," a statement released by Georgia's fourth-largest school district.

Offciails urge anyone who would like to talk about the tragedy to reach out to a school administrators, teachers, or trusted adults.

"As we close the school year and head into summer with the complex emotions this tragedy will create, please remember to reach out to each other to provide support and care," the statement concludes.

A motive behind the deadly mass shooting at the Texas elementary school has not yet been revealed.